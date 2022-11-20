“We were awakened by a double roar,” say the residents of via Zoppè. Today around 6.30, in San Fior di Sotto, on the sp165, an Audi A6 and a Range Rover, which were proceeding in the same direction towards San Vendemiano, collided.

The Audi swerved to the right, demolishing a house under construction about ten meters away. Both drivers were not injured and therefore preferred not to go to the emergency room. Concerned residents had alerted 118 and the police.

A patrol of the Carabinieri of Susegana intervened in via Zoppè for the findings. The soldiers of the Arma have carried out investigations on the two motorists and are assessing the responsibilities of the incident and the violations of the highway code, for any fines. High speed and an attempt to overtake, in a stretch where the limit is 50 kh/m, could have caused the accident.

The recovery of the Audi with the roadside assistance crane

The provincial road 165 divides the town of San Fior in two. Nearby, at the crossroads between via Zoppè, via Centro and via Pianzano, a roundabout had been built, which however did not resolve the traffic problems. Indeed, even on the roundabout collisions often occur.

“The vehicles whiz by at breakneck speed here on the straight stretch of via Zoppè”, explain the inhabitants of San Fior di Sotto, who are calling for road safety measures.