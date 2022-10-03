The event dedicated to Lego bricks has expanded to the world of fantasy: comics, cosplayers, many shows and interviews with authors and collectives

SAN GIORGIO CANAVESE. Two hundred exhibitors from all over Italy and over 8,000 visitors are the record numbers of the eighth edition of Brick expo, which took place last Saturday and Sunday in the halls and park of the castle of San Giorgio Canavese.

It is no longer just about Lego, the event has gone further: from the exhibition of works made with Lego bricks it has become an appointment with fantasy in all its forms and languages: from comics, to the exhibition of cosplayers, passing through entertainment shows for children in the company of the creators of the television program Bim, Bum, Bam. On the stage, looking towards the Canavese, on Saturday afternoon Pietro Ubaldi, voice actor of Four, Uan, of many cartoon characters and many actors, and the conductor Roberto Ceriotti went up.

In the halls of the manor an audience of adults and children of all ages were enchanted in admiring the creations made with Lego, real faithful moving reproductions of environments, places of art and fantasy scenes, by Galaxi explorer to the always fascinating Far West, without forgetting the classic train.

Creations presented over the course of the two days by interviewing the authors, singles or gathered in collectives, such as Liguria Bricks, recalling the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the Lego company, founded in 1932 in Billund in Denmark by the skill of Ole Kirk Kristiansen. He chose Lego as his name, a term born from the abbreviation of two Danish words: Leg and Godt, which mean “to play well”. This immediately became the philosophy of a company that in 2015 had the highest turnover in the toy market, surpassing Mattel.

The large park of the castle hosted a pavilion dedicated to static modeling, with very detailed creations that could be admired for hours, and a second dedicated to well-known comic artists. And again the dance and cosplay show by Eleonora Burzio, the concert of the Cartoon Cover Band Cosplay Dottor Zero, interviews and meetings with authors such as Andrea Cavaletto, author of stories for Dylan Dog. Many participated in the Lego competitions, in the pinball and drawing tournament for children, reserved for elementary and middle school students.

The organization was organized by the AFfol group (Adult fan of Lego) of San Giorgio Canavese, coordinated by Marco Baudino, with the collaboration of the Pro loco, the local committee of the Italian Red Cross and the Municipality of San Giorgio.