San Giorgio, after the accident on the A5 with the stolen Porsche disappears in the middle of the fields

SAN GEORGE CANAVESE. His race with the Swiss Porsche stolen from Pre-Saint-Didier in Valle d’Aosta ended just before San Giorgio Canavese, but the man was not intimidated and vanished in the middle of the fields in the direction of Aosta.

It happened around 7 this morning, Friday 30 December, on the A5 in the direction of Turin. The Porsche collided with a van immediately after San Giorgio in the direction of Turin.

The Porsche had been registered in Switzerland. The driver of the van, injured, arrived in Chivasso in green code. Traffic blocked for a long time in the direction of Turin, with mandatory exit at San Giorgio.

The Settimo Torinese traffic police subsection is now investigating the matter.

