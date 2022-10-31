Around 2:30 today, Monday 31 October 22, the volunteers of the municipal civil protection team of San Giorgio di Nogaro intervened along the canal port of San Giorgio di Nogaro, in the Aussa Corno area, to report a spill of pollutants (a strong smell of diesel fuel was initially perceived).

The area affected by oil pollution is adjacent to Porto Margreth; it is a canal parallel to via Fermi, Aussa Corno area. An area of ​​about 50 meters by 50 was delimited with breakdowns.

They were alerted by the military of the Port Authority of San Giorgio Porto Nogaro and reached the place where the oil pollution was reported. 6 booms were placed in the water to contain the spill.

The firefighters of the Cervignano del Friuli detachment also intervened on the spot.

The operations will resume this morning at dawn, at the first light to be able to understand what kind of gravity the situation presents and what kind of substance it is, to intervene accordingly.