Home News San Giorgio di Nogaro, oil spill in the Aussa Corno area
News

San Giorgio di Nogaro, oil spill in the Aussa Corno area

by admin
San Giorgio di Nogaro, oil spill in the Aussa Corno area

Around 2:30 today, Monday 31 October 22, the volunteers of the municipal civil protection team of San Giorgio di Nogaro intervened along the canal port of San Giorgio di Nogaro, in the Aussa Corno area, to report a spill of pollutants (a strong smell of diesel fuel was initially perceived).

The area affected by oil pollution is adjacent to Porto Margreth; it is a canal parallel to via Fermi, Aussa Corno area. An area of ​​about 50 meters by 50 was delimited with breakdowns.

They were alerted by the military of the Port Authority of San Giorgio Porto Nogaro and reached the place where the oil pollution was reported. 6 booms were placed in the water to contain the spill.

The firefighters of the Cervignano del Friuli detachment also intervened on the spot.

The operations will resume this morning at dawn, at the first light to be able to understand what kind of gravity the situation presents and what kind of substance it is, to intervene accordingly.

See also  Cheers and doubts in the Chinese public opinion field after Meng Wanzhou's release-BBC News

You may also like

Jianghai District held an epidemic prevention and control...

Continue to win new victories in building a...

Bar without spirits, the Limana Gym forced to...

Integrating into the great renaissance and writing a...

Ecological Sunday, today stop for cars in the...

Musk may lay off 50% of Twitter’s staff;...

After Nina Corradini another blue butterfly in the...

Zhao Yide emphasized at the video scheduling meeting...

Ivrea, president Cirio: “By the end of the...

[Weinan]Deeply dig risk points and guard the input...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy