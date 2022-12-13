Home News San Giorgio, lit the Reciprocity tree in Murano glass
News

San Giorgio, lit the Reciprocity tree in Murano glass

by admin
San Giorgio, lit the Reciprocity tree in Murano glass

the initiative

The president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, inaugurated the initiatives of the ‘Christmas of Reciprocity’, a series of Christmas events promoted by the Municipalities of Agliè, San Giorgio Canavese and Castellamonte. «Today a project is coming to life that connects the Canavese with Murano – explained Governor Cirio – by combining ceramics with glass. It is a journey that begins today for the enhancement of our excellence and that the Region supports because it is our duty to give support to the Municipalities that work together”. In the evening, in the square of San Giorgio Canavese, the lighting of the Tree of Reciprocity, “Glass reflections in a Christmas tree”, a work about nine meters high made up of about a thousand glass tubes for a total weight of 4 tons, created by master glassmaker Simone Cenedese, hybridized by a series of ceramic elements from Castellamonte (video by Barbara Torra)

06:11

See also  Cherish Wetlands, Protect the Future, Promote Global Actions on Wetland Protection——Speech at the Opening Ceremony of the 14th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Wetlands

You may also like

Digital, Butti: create Pnrr independently of the National...

Italy wants to invest in centers for the...

Santanché on beach concessions to multinationals: “I would...

New Year’s Eve in Treviso without firecrackers to...

Beijingers are really scared!The hospital is full and...

Doctor of the San Donato Polyclinic injured with...

Caught stealing two cars and a moped: an...

[Must-see over the wall]Why did Jiang Zemin dare...

Cortina Express, here is the academy: it will...

The cold wave and strong wind are coming,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy