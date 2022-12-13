the initiative

The president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, inaugurated the initiatives of the ‘Christmas of Reciprocity’, a series of Christmas events promoted by the Municipalities of Agliè, San Giorgio Canavese and Castellamonte. «Today a project is coming to life that connects the Canavese with Murano – explained Governor Cirio – by combining ceramics with glass. It is a journey that begins today for the enhancement of our excellence and that the Region supports because it is our duty to give support to the Municipalities that work together”. In the evening, in the square of San Giorgio Canavese, the lighting of the Tree of Reciprocity, “Glass reflections in a Christmas tree”, a work about nine meters high made up of about a thousand glass tubes for a total weight of 4 tons, created by master glassmaker Simone Cenedese, hybridized by a series of ceramic elements from Castellamonte (video by Barbara Torra)

