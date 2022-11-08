SAN GIORGIO CANAVESE

The process for the construction of a second ground photovoltaic system is proceeding between San Giorgio Canavese and Caluso, in the former Gerbole region quarry and in a wooded area, on an extension of about 16 hectares (more than two football fields) with a total power estimated at 11.21 mwp, designed by Cva Eos srl.

The large plant affects the Municipality of Caluso, for the positioning of the cable duct route and the construction of the primary substation for connection to the energy.

In recent days, the water resources and atmosphere protection department of the Metropolitan City of Turin, responsible for the single authorization, has initiated the procedure for imposing easements, for the purpose of use on land for public utility, on which the ‘plant.

About a hundred owners are interested.

The first service conference was held in October last year: the municipalities of Caluso and San Giorgio Canavese had two months to request additions to the project documentation.

“Our observations – announces the mayor of Caluso Maria Rosa Cena – to avoid the passage of cables on some agricultural land have been implemented”.

This is a project that should not encounter obstacles since it is a plant for the production of renewable energy extended in an area no longer used for years, with no intended use, which embraces two municipalities, and from which positive results will derive. economic repercussions.

However, it was the subject of a procedure for assessing the environmental impact, while the opinions of the Landscape Superintendence were requested, as regards environmental constraints, since it is a wooded area. The Valle d’Aosta Cva group is active in renewables.

For some time, in fact, it has chosen to strengthen its presence in the production of photovoltaic solar energy, confirming the desire to invest 100% in green energy.

Photovoltaics remain today one of the most interesting energy resources, able to offer ample margins for development while guaranteeing efficiency, sustainability and safety.

Each year, the Cva Group produces solar energy through three ground photovoltaic systems, with 54,000 photovoltaic modules located in Alessandria, Valenza and La tour in Valle d’Aosta. Capable of producing enough energy to meet the needs of over 5,000 families. The total annual production is about 16 million kWh of photovoltaic energy. –

Lydia Massia