The driver, alone on board, ended up in yellow code at Giovanni Bosco in Turin

SAN GIORGIO CANAVESE. One more wounded on the highway. The accident occurred this morning between San Giorgio and Volpiano on the a5 motorway, towards Turin.

A van overturned and finished its run in the fields on the side of the highway, well away from the carriageway. The driver was the only person on board, injured, he ended up in a yellow code at the San Giovanni Bosco in Turin, in an ambulance, even if the helicopter rescue landed on the spot. It will be up to the traffic police officers of the Settimo Torinese subsection to establish the dynamics with certainty. Circulation has not slowed down