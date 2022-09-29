Twelve shows are scheduled as well as four of the Giacosa out-of-the-walls review from Ivrea. the national preview of “Maria Urtica: a childhood in ’45” based on the book by Maricla Boggio and scripted by Laura Curino, director of the Giacosa theater in Ivrea, co-produced by the Municipality of San Giorgio Canavese and Contato di Ivrea. The soundtrack is from the choir The Four Seasons

SAN GIORGIO CANAVESE. A mix of lightness, and the memory of the fight against Nazi-fascism, “which is not taught, but practiced”, in the words of the writer and playwright from San Giorgio Maricla Boggio. This is the common thread of the first cultural season of the Teresa Belloc theater in San Giorgio Canavese, presented last Sunday by Cristiana Arri, who takes care of the artistic direction, with the collaboration of the Progetto Michela association, of the review “Giacosa fuori le mura” , by Cirko Vertigo and the Tre Terre Canavesane project. A season that precisely combines light shows, in the name of good humor, in-depth study and reflection.

In the bill, the national preview of “Maria Urtica: a childhood in ’45” stands out, taken from the book by Maricla Boggio and scripted by Laura Curino, director of the Giacosa theater in Ivrea, co-produced by the Municipality of San Giorgio Canavese and Contato di Ivrea . The soundtrack is from the choir The Four Seasons. The date not to be missed is April 25th.

«Boggio’s book has an essential content that lends itself to being scripted, – anticipated Curino, connected online from Milan – as it sinks in the places where the partisan struggle took place in the Canavese area. If it were not so it would lose its resonance. A book that talks about women, their sacrifices during the war, when while fighting they were not officially named. It will be important to draw on the Fondotoce documentation center, home to the House of Resistance ». Connected from Rome, Maricla Boggio said she was happy with the project: “Today’s children must know what their peers experienced in the period of Nazi-Fascism”. Cristiana Arri takes the helm of lightness “to make the theater a house that opens its doors to everyone – she said during the presentation – and that offers moments of well-being between shows, recitals and songs”.

Twelve dates on the bill, in addition to the four shows of the “Giacosa fuori le mura” festival: January 13, February 11, March 13 and April 27. The curtain rises on Saturday 8 October at 8.45 pm with “Mezz’ora canonica”, a musical cabaret song theater in dialect by and with Filippo Bessone, Azio Citi, Luca Occelli. October continues on 21st, with “concert Jouet”, a comedic theatrical concert for female voice and orchestra, bordering on precariousness and the unpredictable. The protagonists are Paola Lombardo, voice, Paola Torsi, cello and arrangements, directed by Luisa Tamietto. There are two dates in November: on the 6th, to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the birth of Erminio Macario, the company Volti anonimo staged “Pautasso Antonio, expert in marriage” by Amendola and Corbucci under the direction of Danila Stievano. On November 18, the title is Chi Perdita, Perdita ”, an irreverent comedy by and with Luisella Tamietto. Only one date in December to make room for the Sangiorgese events in December. It is 2 with Solo female, circus monologue for a single woman with Alessandra Simone. It starts again on January 29 to go on until May.

There are four points for ticket pre-sales: the Book Gallery, the Contato del Canavese in Ivrea, the Il punto bookshop in Rivarolo, the Tarella stationery shop in Agliè and the Truffo tobacconist in San Giorgio Canavese. The municipal theater in via Piave, named in 2013 to Teresa Belloc, (1784–1855) famous opera singer who lived and died in San Giorgio Canavese, was inaugurated last December, after the restoration work went on for four years. –

Lydia Massia