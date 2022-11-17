San Giorgio Canavese

Sangiorgese December, a program of Christmas initiatives, enters the 2022 reciprocity festival and the Tre Terre Canavesane project which unites San Giorgio Canavese with Agliè and Castellamonte. It is therefore enriched with new contents, a partnership with the Piedmont Region, the Chamber of Commerce, Confindustria Canavese, and a collaboration with the glassmakers of the island of Murano.

The artistic direction remains entrusted to Michelangelo Toma. The symbol will be a Christmas tree 8 and a half meters high, and decorated with a thousand meters of Murano glass tubes, made by master Simone Cenedese and installed in Piazza Ippolito in San Giorgio Canavese. «The sense of the project – anticipates the mayor Andrea Zanusso – in the wake of reciprocity, is the creation of a strong spirit of collaboration between the ceramic artisans of Castellamonte and those of Murano glass, united by the common denominator of excellence and unfortunately energy crisis that hit them hard. In Murano, the ovens are off and if immediate solutions are not found, there is the risk of losing an enormous and unique heritage in the world».

The Christmas initiatives will unfold around the Murano Christmas tree according to a program curated by the three Municipalities, in collaboration with the associations and merchants, which will be presented on Saturday 19 at 10.30 in the Juvarra hall of Palazzo Madama in Turin in the presence of the governor of the Piedmont Alberto Cirio, the president of the Chamber of Commerce Dario Gallina, the mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro and the mayors of San Giorgio, Andrea Zanusso, of Castellamonte, Pasquale Mazza, and of Agliè Marco Succio. The “Festival of reciprocity” is the ecosystem created in seven years by the project “Tre Terre Canavesane.

An ecosystem that combines landscape, environment, culture, food and wine and now also artisan excellence. Last April, the spotlights turned on by the Rai3 program Linea verde were the driving force. And then the rich partnership: from the Turin Chamber of Commerce, to the Piedmont Regional Museum Directorate, to the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Turin, the Metropolitan City and Confindustria Canavese. «With the reciprocity festival – adds Zanusso – a long-term cultural project was born that puts people, communities and relationships at the centre. A system capable of networking the best that our territories can express».Lydia Massia