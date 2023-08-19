San Jorge University Hospital Blood Bank Urgently Needs the Solidarity Support of Risaraldenses to Save Lives

The Aleyda Mejía González de Ángel Blood Bank, located in the renowned San Jorge University Hospital, launches a moving call for solidarity from the Risaralda community. With a track record of more than five decades saving lives, this emblematic institution is facing a critical challenge: meeting the growing demand for units of blood necessary to care for patients in the region.

According to Yolanda Celis Murillo, a key figure with almost four decades of management at this blood bank, the situation is alarming. Although around 3,000 units of blood are required per month in Risaralda, currently only between 600 and 800 units are being obtained. This significant gap threatens the ability to provide essential healthcare to those who need it most.

“This is something very sad because as a public institution we want to be the first public bank in the region that gives more opportunity to other services…”

Javier Alejandro Gaviria Murillo, the esteemed manager of the San Jorge University Hospital, makes an impassioned appeal to all people to become voluntary blood donors.

“To give blood is to give life”

emphasizes Gaviria Murillo, underlining the importance of this contribution not only for the hospital, but also for private clinics and other public hospitals in the region.

Donating blood is not only an act of generosity, but also a show of solidarity that can make a difference in the lives of patients. It is especially crucial in emergency situations and for those with chronic conditions who depend on regular transfusions. This call to action not only seeks to save lives, but also to build a stronger community bond around health and wellness.

Risaraldenses have the opportunity to join this vital campaign. If you want to be part of this movement and contribute to the cause, we invite you to go to the Aleyda Mejía González de Ángel Blood Bank at the San Jorge University Hospital. Your donation can make the difference between hope and despair for someone in need.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

