A man and a woman, both 26 – a prison police officer and his girlfriend – died in a tragic car accident that took place this night, just before 1.30 am, on the Aurelia in San Lorenzo al Mare, shortly after capital Imperia, a few meters from the entrance to the tourist port. Perhaps due to the slippery asphalt due to the rain and certainly due to excessive speed, the man driving has lost control of his BMW which crashed into one of the pylons on the side of the road, in the section below the former railway. , along which the new cycle and pedestrian path now runs.

A very violent crash that woke up some residents of the area who gave the alarm. On the spot, in addition to the Traffic Police and the firefighters, the 118 health workers intervened, but the two young people were lifeless in the car destroyed after the collision and subsequent overturning. Now the work of the firemen called to free the bodies of the couple from the crumpled metal sheets lasted.

The Prosecutor of Imperia ordered an autopsy on the bodies of the two engaged couples, the agent of the penitentiary police Francesco Ferraro, a native of Aversa (Caserta) and Isabella Augello, a native of Monza. According to what was ascertained by the traffic police, Ferraro was driving the BMW, who had been in service for a few months at the Valle Armea prison in Sanremo. For reasons still under investigation, probably due to the slippery asphalt and speed, the young man lost control of the car by taking the wall of a flower bed with the wheel. At that point the car carambulated ending up against the pylon of the former railway, on the cycle path at the entrance to the road to the tourist port.

Some inhabitants of the area were awakened by the roar caused by the crash of the vehicle. As there are no other vehicles involved, the reasons why the driver lost control of the steering wheel are not yet certain. The autopsy will also be useful to understand if Ferraro may have been seized by an illness.