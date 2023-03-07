Home News San Marino: Minister Urso meets Secretary of State Righi
San Marino: Minister Urso meets Secretary of State Righi

Urso: “The permanent table between the two countries will be an important element of strategic collaboration”

The meeting between the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo, took place today bear and the Secretary of State of the Republic of San Marino for industry, crafts and commerce, technological research, regulatory simplification, Fabio Staves.

During the bilateral meeting, topics of common interest between the two countries were addressed, with particular attention to the opportunities for commercial development for businesses in certain sectors.

The two ministers also agreed on the mutual interest in quickly concluding the process that will lead to the adoption of a Memorandum of Understanding for the creation of a permanent inter-ministerial table on the subject of economic development.

“I am convinced that the permanent table will be an important element for the strategic collaboration relationship between Italy and San Marino. We need to encourage this institutional innovation for our businesses” said Minister Urso.

