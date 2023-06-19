San Pablo de Tenta celebrates its 155 years of political life – breaking latest news

San Pablo de Tenta will celebrate its parochialization.

San Pablo de Tenta, in the Saraguro canton, a multicultural land with great agricultural and livestock production, is preparing to celebrate its 115 years of political emancipation and the Andean festivals of Inti Raymi.

The festive agenda began on June 3 with sporting events. On Wednesday 21, at 5:00 a.m. there will be a purification bath, in the waterfall of the community of Jaratenta; 09:30 am, gastronomic exhibition; 12:00 pm, ceremonial act of energization for the celebration of Inti Raymi; 1:00 p.m., Pinchi Mikuna; and, 3:00 p.m., proclamation of parties.

On Friday, June 23 will be the election and coronation of the queen and Inti Ñusta Intercultural 2023 – 2024, then artistic presentation by Jorge Baddy (exvocalist of Sahiro). The candidates: Zoila Guaillas, from the Cañicapac Community; Gabriela Ordoñez, Bilingual Intercultural Community Educational Unit “ABC”; Samia Content, Quince Community; Mary Japan, Cañicapac Community; and, Yara Andrade, Bilingual Intercultural Community Educational Unit “ABC”.

On Tuesday, June 27, from 9:30 a.m., inauguration of the agroecological fair and in the afternoon a race without rollers and accordionist contests. On Wednesday the 28th, the semifinals of the sporting events.

Day

On Thursday, June 29, the central day of the festivities, it will begin with the mass in honor of San Pablo de Tenta; 10:00 am, civic parade; 12:00 p.m., horse race; 1:00 p.m., solemn session and recognition of community and organizational leaders; 2:00 p.m., finals of the inter-community and inter-club sports championship and awards ceremony; and, at 8:00 pm, the dance of the unity of the town of Tenta with the presentation of Proyecto Coraza. (YO)

