BOLOGNA – The dear energy also affects San Patrignano, the recovery community of the Rimini area founded in ’78 by Vincenzo Muccioli and told by a series on Netflix that wanted to show “lights and darkness”. Now there are also bills never seen before. One, in particular, led “Sanpa” to sound the alarm: in the month of August alone the costs for gas reached 730 thousand euros, ten times more than the amount paid in the same period of 2021, when they were paid out. just over 70 thousand euros.