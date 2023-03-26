SAN PEDRO DEL YCUAMANDYYÚ (Special Envoy) The Chamber of Deputies intended to discuss this Wednesday the final report of the intervention made to the management of the mayor of San Pedro, Gustavo Rodríguez, who responds to the Honor Colorado movement.

The deputies exhausted the debate and all kinds of expletives were launched before going to an extraordinary one and dealing with the request for a report.

However, before the treatment, the colorados reported on the presentation of the resignation by the mayor before the Municipal Board of the city and proceeded to leave the session without a quorum.

The mayor of San Pedro del Ycuamandyyú, Gustavo Rodríguez, and nine other people were charged last week for an alleged lack of G. 18,000 million, according to the result of the intervention made to his management. Now, the Municipal Board must meet to accept the resignation.

The haste for the dismissal of the mayor was related to the fact that incidents had already been registered in front of the Commune last week, due to the fact that the communal chief entered the property, despite the willingness of the prosecutor Victoria Acuña not to do so.

The indictment of the Colorado community chief stems from a complaint for unfinished and abandoned works, among other issues, filed last year by a group of seven councilors.

With Paraguayan flags, the members of the Citizen Comptroller’s Office and municipal councilors had celebrated the accusation, while they are in permanent vigil and carrying out caravans to demand their dismissal or resignation, which took place today.

