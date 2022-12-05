A lorry leaks diesel fuel in San Pietro di Barbozza making theslippery asphalt and a pickup truck following him lacks traction and crashes into the wall.

It happened just before 11 on Monday 5 December in via Piva in San Pietro di Barbozza, a hamlet of Valdobbiadene. The budget is a injured, not seriousadmitted to the Montebelluna hospital.

The intervention of the Treviso traffic police was necessary on the spot.

Provincial road 36 was closed to traffic.