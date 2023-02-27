Liliana Cardona Marin

On January 3 of this year, a damming of the Frailes ravine was presented at the height of the San Rafael neighborhood in Dosquebradas, which generated concern in the community on the left bank. Almost two months have passed and no action can be seen in the place to intervene in the problem, on the contrary, it can be seen that it has worsened.

On this new opportunity, the right bank of the ravine was visited, block 3, house 41, El Jardín farm, where the complainant of the situation resides, Mr. José Manuel Duque. Upon arriving at the property, it is immediately observed that on the ground there are three civil works interventions, plus the monumental disaster in front.

The annoyance and what happens

Duque is between grateful (for making his complaint visible) and permanently upset, given the lack of a definitive solution on the part of the mayor’s office and the Carder, comments on one of the main effects on his property: “As I have been telling you for more than eight years , Seviciudad entered at will and as they wanted, always protected by the mayor’s office and the police inspector, who was the last one who forced me to come and put this bridge, the second, because the first, which was yellow is lying back there damaged.

The bridge that José Manuel refers to is the blue one, which supports the pipe that carries the sewage from the towers that are in the upper part of this property, as well as from other nearby buildings. The bedroom and one of the ends are truly contiguous to Duque’s house.

“The problem that exists here is quite serious, to which no regulatory entity has paid attention, because the Diger comes here and it does not solve anything, they come from Carder and all they do is fine me and the mayor’s office has me. this in a way that you already see it ”, explains the affected person.

Duque says that the guaduales are twins, that the river went around the back of one of them and that for years and years it never touched the land of the neighbors who lived there approximately 30 years ago, which was never the risk which is today for the houses and the four-story building, which is at most two meters from the slope. This ravine is the same one that has lost a portion of land every day since January. The complainant says that he has seen people who spend the night in the building at risk and shines a flashlight on them so that they know the danger they are in.

Diger Dosquebradas was consulted

Adriana Mejía is the director of this entity and regarding the particular situation, she explained that “There we have a phenomenon of scour that affects the two banks of the Frailes ravine, which are the result of various factors due to anthropic intervention, urban processes that are evident, diversion of the channel of the ravine and interventions that generated erosive processes”.

The director also reported that the families located within the protected forest area of ​​the ravine, public infrastructure and degradation of the forest area are exposed in the sector.

Regarding the resources to solve the sum of damages that occur, Mejía said: “The Diger has characterized the entire problem, there is no exact budget for intervention there. It is clear that this process is framed within the public calamities and the different emergency events that have been declared in the municipality. It is necessary to manage and achieve them and it is also important to highlight that there are legal problems that are being brought forward by the administration and the Carder, due to the interventions that have been generated there”.

Regarding the complaint of José Manuel Duque, about the sewage pipe on his property, the director reported: “If it is a public service infrastructure, these processes must be developed with agreements with the community and prior permits from the owners, I I imagine that the owner had prior knowledge in order for the company to intervene within his property and it is already an issue that must be looked at by other instances”.

If this is the x-ray of a situation for which an effective resolution has not been found for almost 10 years, that this occurs 10 months after the end of the Ramos administration, it is even less likely.

Cipher

6,400 meters says Duque, he has his extension property in the documents, but what remains of that? Ask. The worst thing for him is that they tax him based on that dimension.

Remember the response of the Corporation

In January, Carder was consulted about this situation and the response of the director, Julio César Gómez, was: “Thinking about this problem, we presented an urban forestry plan that is a comprehensive management plan for the guaduales or master plan, we sent it to the mayors so that through their Parks and Arborization offices they could carry out technical maintenance on them, because we know that they provide very important ecosystem services to cities, but if they are not taken care of they become risk factors that can generate avalanches, torrential floods and they also die from a phenomenon known as hypoxia. That is why we have resolved it through this plan that the mayors have to develop”.