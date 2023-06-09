San Salvador reaches its qualification to the quarterfinals in the LNF

San Salvador drew 0-0 against Alacranes at the Vitoria Gasteiz Sports Center, but the point was enough to confirm itself as the fourth team classified to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Tigo Sports Cup Opening Tournament of the National Football League (LNF), while Cabañas won 3-2 to La Paz and away in the lead.

With three dates left to finish the qualifying phase, the leader Cabañas, Santa Tecla ITD, Santa Ana Municipal and now San Salvador have already secured their ticket to the quarterfinals.

At the end of matchday 23, the team from the capital sealed the pass by already accumulating 42 points, staying in fourth place and putting themselves out of reach of Sonsonate (32) and Alacranes (27), who occupy ninth and tenth place, respectively. . The coconut trees would not exceed 41 units if they won all their games and San Salvador lost the remaining three.

For Alacranes, coming out with a point from the Vitoria Gasteiz Sports Center was a good deal, since they have accumulated 27 points and still have a chance of qualifying for the next phase.

At the Sensuntepeque Sports Center, Cabañas beat La Paz 3-2 and maintained the distance of nine points over his escort Santa Tecla ITD (56-47), a duel in which the Colombian Juan Arrieta was a figure.

The bulls took control of the game from the 15th minute with the Colombian Arrieta’s score and it was the same South American striker who was in charge of extending the lead by way of a penalty, at minute 24 and making it 2-0.

La Paz managed to get within a shot of an equalizer at minute 36, but before going to rest Arrieta surprised the owls’ defense again with his third goal (45+2).

In the second half, La Paz’s effort was enough to make it 2-3.

At the Juan Francisco Barraza stadium, San Miguel managed to salvage a 1-1 draw against Morazán.

The people of Miguel rowed against the current from minute 36 with Yonathan Hernández’s score, but managed to level the score with Salvador Vásquez’s goal, at minute 55.

