San Salvador reflects rapid modernization during the last five years

The modernization of the Historic Center of San Salvador is a priority for the current administration, which, through the National Directorate of Municipal Works (DOM), is in the stage of modernizing the underground wiring and connections for electrical distribution and telecommunications networks, the modernization of the public lighting and asphalt system.

The project, which began in January of this year, in the urban corridor of Rubén Darío Street, is made up of two stages, which constitute a total of 1.37 kilometers of intervention. The first, which runs from the Hula Hula market to Simón Bolívar park and the second, extends from Simón Bolívar park to 25 South Avenue at the height of Cuscatlán park, including blocks of the new Rosales Hospital; 1st Poniente Street and 23rd North Avenue.

In the civil works of the first stage, excavation work was carried out, demolition of sidewalks and pavements, installation of ductwork and connections for end clients, and construction of manholes.

Subsequently, the migration of the aerial to underground network was carried out, both for electricity and telecommunications, this includes primary wiring, secondary wiring, fiber optic networks, and installation of Pad Mounted distribution transformers. These works were carried out by electricity distribution companies and telecommunications companies.

In this process for telecommunications works, the dismantling of 50 kilometers of obsolete wiring has been carried out and another 12 kilometers of electromechanical works have been carried out. In addition to installing 15 kilometers of underground fiber optics and more than 25 kilometers of electricity networks.

The project to modernize the public lighting system has also been carried out using state-of-the-art LED luminaires, respecting the architectural concept of the urban corridor; 88 high bollards of 3.5 meters and 31 small bollards of 1.10 meters have been used; also 72 luminaires known as “portholes” for lighting the Telecommunications building and also 114 LED street lighting luminaires.

At this stage, patching work has also been carried out throughout the intervened urban corridor, cleaning and painting works.

The second phase, which runs from Simón Bolívar Park to Cuscatlán Park, on 25th Avenue South, registers 50% progress in civil works.

To date, excavation work, installation of pipes, demolition of sidewalks, installation of manholes, connections, among others, are being carried out.

The revitalization process of the Historic Center includes the modernization of the University Plaza, which is a proposal to create a gastronomic space and at the same time a tribute to the University of El Salvador, rescuing its identity.

The work focuses on enhancing the urban image of the Historic Center by generating a gastronomic space where the development of social and cultural activities is combined. This will consist of a two-level building, gastronomic sales, cafes, a space for a carousel and public spaces.

The revitalization of the Historic Center of San Salvador represents an ambitious work for the Government of President Nayib Bukele, being the heart of the capital that for years was under the shadows, not only due to the high levels of insecurity, but also due to the disorder that street sales generated in this part of San Salvador.

