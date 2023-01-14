MILAN. The fate of the San Siro stadium in Milan breaks into the electoral campaign for the Regionals in Lombardy. Putting us in the big spotlight is the president of the Senate, a Lombard acquired and an Inter fan, Ignazio La Russa who “speaks as a Milanese citizen” on the sidelines of the kermesse at the Pirellone by the Brothers of Italy for the grand style launch of the electoral campaign. «San Siro shouldn’t be torn down. But at the same time, a new stadium is needed. Therefore, my proposal, which I have already made to Mayor Sala, is to keep the first one and make a second one. Also in other parts of Europe there are two stadiums within walking distance of each other».

The bond Vittorio Sgarbi is talking about? “You know him. – says the president of the Senate to journalists who ask him – he is a champion of communication, but there is no constraint. The superintendency had already expressed its opinion on the matter and there is no intention of making one”. Therefore, the ball would pass to the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala: «He knows how I think – adds La Russa – he no longer has to hide behind a finger. He decides what he wants to do with San Siro, if he wants to bring it down he has the courage to say it. But he should stop hiding behind the government because, in this matter, the executive has nothing to do. It’s a Milanese question and that’s it.” On the subject of abatement, then, La Russa reiterates his concerns for “the quantity of fine particles, for the traffic of trucks”.

In recent days, rags had flown between Sgarbi and Salvini on the San Siro affair, with the Minister of Infrastructure reminding the undersecretary not to “speak on behalf of the government” without having the authority and the latter inviting the Captain to “take care of the Strait of Messina bridge».