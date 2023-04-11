Home News San Vincenzo Ferreri, celebrated in Pagliarelli
San Vincenzo Ferreri, celebrated in Pagliarelli

Celebrations in the name of traditiona Pagliarelli of Vasto il Easter Mondayin honor of St. Vincent Ferreri.

After the celebration of Holy Mass in the neighborhood church, officiated by Father Paolo Petruccithe statue of San Vincenzo Ferreri was carried in procession through the streets of the district accompanied by Band San Martino dell’Incoronata. Renewed, then, the rite of blessing of the fields.

In the evening musical entertainment show.

The appointment opens the intense period of spring holidays scheduled in the different districts of the city.

Photo from the profile of councilor Anna Bosco

