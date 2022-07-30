The Higher Court of Public Waters expresses itself only on the bridge over the Ru Secco, lack of jurisdiction over the road

VITO’S DREAM. Victory of Anas and the Municipalities on the San Vito variant. The Higher Court of Public Waters has wronged the Committee No Variante Anas San Vito di Cadore, on the appeals filed against all the acts that have authorized, in recent years, the road works.

The Tsap met on October 27 last year to decide on two appeals presented by citizens, defended by the Iannotta study in Naples. The sentence was filed with the registry on 14 July. The Tsap partly declines the jurisdiction in favor of the Lazio TAR, saying that it has the competence to express itself only on the bridge over the Ru Secco (hydraulic work) and not on the entire road work; in part he declares the appeals inadmissible and in part rejects them, essentially writing that no citizen can claim a direct interest that would be harmed by the construction of the bridge because no one lives in the area where the construction of the infrastructure is planned.

The Court also sentenced the applicants to pay court fees, quantified at eight thousand euros.

CASSATION HYPOTHESIS

But the citizens have no intention of giving up. The lawyers are already analyzing the sentence, there is room for an appeal to the Supreme Court because the variant without that bridge over the Ru Secco could never be done.

The citizens contested not only the bridge but the entire work. Work that, they say, must be analyzed as a whole, unlike what the Tsap did, which partially declined jurisdiction to the Tar.

HISTORY

The San Vito variant is one of the works to improve the viability on the Alemagna that had been planned for the 2021 World Ski Championships in Cortina. Given the construction time (30 months of consecutive works) it is also unlikely to be ready for the Olympics.

From the very first presentations some citizens of San Vito, gathered in the No Variante Anas Committee, opposed the work, presenting appeals to the Higher Court of Public Waters which brought up, among others, the ministries, Anas, the Municipalities of San Vito and Cortina and the San Vito Rules.

THE DISPUTES

Various criticalities encountered by citizens and their lawyers, concerned in particular for the construction of a bridge over the Ru Secco, in an area that in 2015 was the scene of floods that also caused victims. According to the Committee, the project underestimated “the volume of solid material handled”, the debris flow phenomenon would have been erroneously considered, the land of the Regoliero heritage is intangible and unusable by law, the work has no legislative coverage because it had to be completed by 31 December 2022.

THE JURISDICTION

All the bodies involved in the proceedings have pleaded the Tsap’s lack of jurisdiction, which “is true but only in part”, the judges write in the sentence. «The intervention (…) is indeed unitary but consists of street works of art that are dissimilar to each other and with very different definitional nature». That is: the roads are one thing, the bridge is another, the only element on which the Tsap believes it can express itself. All other questions should be addressed to the Lazio TAR.

NO DIRECT INTEREST

The citizens, according to the sentence, have not demonstrated “a stable factual and legal correlation with the intervention and with the relative (alleged) harmful effects on the territory”. None of them have the quality of “frontist owner, or other legitimizing title, on that part of the Rio Secco involved in the works for the construction of the bridge”. Therefore, the appeal is inadmissible.

STRATEGIC WORK FOR THE PROVINCE

The question of constitutional legitimacy is also unfounded: “The extension of the deadline for the delivery of the works does not in itself make strategic interventions illegitimate only because they are subsequent to the conclusion of the sporting events for which they were designed”. The judges add that the program of interventions on the roads was not designed only for the World Cup, “but to the realization of strategic structural interventions for the territories of the province of Belluno, through forms of procedural simplification. And the extension rule is aimed at the latter ».