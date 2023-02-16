Between weaving and polishing, between leather and macramé, between wood, quartz and flowers, Sanalejo, the emblematic Craft Fair of Medellín, has been taking place for nearly 50 years. Although by custom this event always takes place on the first Saturday of each month, in 2023 the district administration decided that Sanalejo would be held more frequently, on the first and third Saturday of each month.

This decision mainly benefits the more than 300 artisans who come to the fair every month to offer their creations and knowledge, in many cases inherited. One of them is Alexander Vélez, and although his jovial attitude gives him a youthful air, this adventurer originally from the south of the country has been part of Sanalejo for fifteen years, and many more as an artist and craftsman.

“Not everyone gets a job here, I’ve been in the same place since I arrived,” he comments as he offers his trees of life made of wire mesh. Beside these he also has necklaces and bracelets, volcanic rocks and energy stones. “Although there are already many people at the fair who resell products, there are still those who do manufacture everything we have.”

Tourist attraction

Handmade products are the detail that most visitors to the fair come looking for. From its beginnings, Sanalejo was characterized as a place to find unique objects, materialize ideas in jewelry and canvases, socialize with hippies and reconnect with traditional manual practices.

“It began as a fair of handicrafts, plants and antiques in Plazuela San Ignacio, and from there we moved to Parque Bolívar”, Juan Carlos Carmona, an artisan who works with leather, recalls the beginning of Sanalejo. “I think it’s a mistake that people have gotten used to calling any awning fair ‘Sanalejo’, because really the only Sanalejo in Medellín is this one,” he continues.

And although Juan Carlos is happy that the fair is going to be held twice a month, he believes that the reception by the public is not the same as before. “About fifteen years ago a lot of people came to the market, there was nowhere to walk, today unfortunately the influx of people has decreased too much. I don’t know if the new generations don’t know about it”.

He’s not the only one who thinks this way; Don Rafael, thus without a last name, is a coastal man who is also dedicated to the trade of leather goods and has been part of Sanalejo since its inception. In this regard, he mentions that “when they started here in Parque Bolívar, my position was marked with number one. Before, too many people came, they brought many foreigners, we were all doing very well. I think that today the same publicity is no longer done, that part must be reinforced ”.

To try to stop this problem, Medellín is using strategies such as the increase in the frequency of Sanalejo, craft shows around the Vásquez building and other activities that help expand the possibilities of commercialization of manual art.

Bolivar Park in Medellin. m

There is not only the Fair

Once you are enjoying Sanalejo, time runs fast and it becomes easy to spend hours going from stall to stall; however, there are more spaces and activities around Parque Bolívar that are perfect to complement this Saturday plan.

One of these is Juniniar, as it is called in Medellín to walk the iconic Junín street, a place where parents and grandparents went to see showcases, eat ice cream, talk with friends and spend the weekend.

Although time has passed, today Junín vibrates with the same energy as before; Among its commercial passages is hidden all the variety of products and services that visitors need, from brand clothing, through souvenirs, natural products, auctions, footwear, bags, porcelain and others.

To end the afternoon, a great option is to explore the varied gastronomic offer of Junín, where Salón Versalles, El Astor, the restaurants of the El Unión shopping center or Junín Boulevard, La Hacienda, Arte & Café and Rusto Pizza stand out. This attraction is a must for all locals and visitors to Medellín who want to get closer to the culture of the city through characteristic restaurants.