Home » Sanam Javed was sent to jail on judicial remand
News

Sanam Javed was sent to jail on judicial remand

by admin
Sanam Javed was sent to jail on judicial remand

Last updated January 2, 2024

Lahore: Sanam Javed was sent to jail on judicial remand. Session Court Lahore has sent PTI activist Sanam Javed to jail on judicial remand in the case of burning the office of Muslim League-N.

In Session Court Lahore, Sessions Judge Lahore Qaiser Nazir Butt heard the case as a duty judge.

The police requested for further physical remand of the accused Sanam Javed, which the court rejected and sent her to jail on judicial remand. It should be clear that the case of burning the office of Muslim League-N against Sanam Javed is registered in the Model Town police station.

Sanam Javed submitted nomination papers against Pakistan Muslim League-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz from National Assembly Constituency NA-119 in Lahore which was rejected.

See also  Wei Ya was fined, using professional methods to help the anchor evade taxes is also an industry cancer | Beijing News Column_Tax_Live_Tax

You may also like

Pistorius passes incident command – DW – April...

South Kivu: two people die swept away by...

Vallenata Culture Center, what a horrible thing

Why did flood No. 1 come early this...

Security guards wanted: Who wants to ensure security...

On Tuesday, the people of Virtsia will be...

🔴 Live | First Hour | The day...

Seventy kilograms of cannabis found in the French...

First staging…

Training, Cenfop illustrates the critical issues in Abruzzo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy