Last updated January 2, 2024

Lahore: Sanam Javed was sent to jail on judicial remand. Session Court Lahore has sent PTI activist Sanam Javed to jail on judicial remand in the case of burning the office of Muslim League-N.

In Session Court Lahore, Sessions Judge Lahore Qaiser Nazir Butt heard the case as a duty judge.

The police requested for further physical remand of the accused Sanam Javed, which the court rejected and sent her to jail on judicial remand. It should be clear that the case of burning the office of Muslim League-N against Sanam Javed is registered in the Model Town police station.

Sanam Javed submitted nomination papers against Pakistan Muslim League-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz from National Assembly Constituency NA-119 in Lahore which was rejected.

Share this: Facebook

X

