Sandstorm hits Marrakech, one dead and many injured [VIDEO] » Science News

Source: Twitter/@Italia_Notizie

Fear and panic felt last Thursday, when up Marrakech a striking and terrifying has struck sand stormthat caused a deadmany injured and numerous damages.

Suddenly the sky began to darken and the gusts of wind they reached the 80 km/h transforming the air unbreathable and literally full of sand of the Sahara. The sand storm in the blink of an eye it dropped from 47 to 25 degrees.

The city looked spooky and film-like, overgrown with ocher powder. In the known square Jamaa el Fnanear the headquarters of the French Consulate, many trees have been felled, unfortunately one of these has crushed a man to death. The victim was 40 years old and had sought shelter in the public garden, but she cost him his life.

Numerous damages were caused by the violent sand storm; many restaurateurs have seen their counters and tables destroyed in an instant. In yesterday’s day Marrakech it’s back to normal.

