Home » Sandstorm hits Marrakech, one dead and many injured [VIDEO] » Science News
News

Sandstorm hits Marrakech, one dead and many injured [VIDEO] » Science News

by admin
Sandstorm hits Marrakech, one dead and many injured [VIDEO] » Science News

Source: Twitter/@Italia_Notizie

Fear and panic felt last Thursday, when up Marrakech a striking and terrifying has struck sand stormthat caused a deadmany injured and numerous damages.

Suddenly the sky began to darken and the gusts of wind they reached the 80 km/h transforming the air unbreathable and literally full of sand of the Sahara. The sand storm in the blink of an eye it dropped from 47 to 25 degrees.

The city looked spooky and film-like, overgrown with ocher powder. In the known square Jamaa el Fnanear the headquarters of the French Consulate, many trees have been felled, unfortunately one of these has crushed a man to death. The victim was 40 years old and had sought shelter in the public garden, but she cost him his life.

Numerous damages were caused by the violent sand storm; many restaurateurs have seen their counters and tables destroyed in an instant. In yesterday’s day Marrakech it’s back to normal.

See also  The class on a field trip, disabled companions not - Tuscany

You may also like

Confucianism will make up for the peak season...

Invías presented the progress of the stabilization works...

‘He hired his brother-in-law’, new storm on De...

The ECOWAS parliament intends to send a committee...

Catherine Juvinao explodes against Andrés Buitrago and accuses...

Milan beat Etoile du Sahel 4-0 in friendly...

A Summer of First Love: Andrea Camila’s Unforgettable...

Mothers of prisoners in Turin, ‘no more deaths...

‘I want to know that’ Jinju sleeping pill...

Kaleb Villalobos inaugurated his campaign headquarters in northern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy