Home » Sandstorm killed in Egypt
News

Sandstorm killed in Egypt

by admin

According to the news in the newspaper El-Yevm Es-Sabi (Seventh Day), a 73-year-old person inside died and his son was injured when a large tree fell on the house due to a storm in the Şüheda district of Menufiye province in the north of the country. A 61-year-old citizen, who was hit by a piece of stone falling from a building due to the strong wind, died in the district of El-Kurin in the province of Eş-Şarkiyya. Ismailiyya […]

See also  Murder-suicide between Varesotto and Canton Ticino: he kills the new partner of the ex, shoots her and then takes his own life

You may also like

Murder Giulia, the investigating judge rules out premeditation...

2 June: Turin, 38 honors awarded for Merit...

İBB President İmamoğlu attended the stadium opening in...

Multinational signs contract for the recovery of the...

Venice boat show reaches 15,000 visitors in three...

From August 18 to 20 they will hold...

3, 2, 1… the Milano Arch Week 2023...

They investigate a plane crash in Jamundí

Conscientiously study and implement the important instructions of...

Canal+ Togo is having a festival of gifts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy