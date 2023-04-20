Home » Sangiuliano, ‘at work to find funds for the Mercadante’ – Campania
Sangiuliano, 'at work to find funds for the Mercadante' – Campania

Sangiuliano, ‘at work to find funds for the Mercadante’ – Campania

“Avoid the suspension of the theater festival in Pompeii”

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 20 – “We are working with the utmost commitment to find the additional funds to be allocated to the Teatro Mercadante in Naples, to compensate, in whole or in part, for the cut made by the Campania Region. It is a “complex operation, because the resources are already planned, but we plan to intervene to avoid the suspension of the Pompeii Theatrum Mundi review and the slowdown of the activities of Mercadante himself”. This was declared by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. (HANDLE).

