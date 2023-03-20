news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 20 – “Obviously I know the stories and the history on which this place is based, but coming there personally touches your heart, it touches the strings of my feelings and everyone’s beliefs and I want to praise those who have wanted this place, in agreement with the local institutions, because memory must not be something abstract, but must be something tangible, which we must be able to touch and we have a duty to cultivate the memory of the tragedy of the Exodus and Foibe. I believe that this must become the essence of being Italian, as of other important historical pages”. This was stated by Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano during a visit to Magazzino 26 in Porto Vecchio where the household goods and few objects of the Istrian-Dalmatian exiles are kept in the large rooms.



About 350,000 were forced to leave the former Yugoslavia after the settlement of the Tito regime and to come to Italy, to Trieste. Some stopped in the city, many others preferred to emigrate to various countries of the world and left the poor furniture, furnishings and other objects they had brought with them in their flight.



In Sangiuliano, the mayor Roberto Dipiazza and the director of Irci, the Istrian Fiumano-Dalmatian regional institute for culture, Piero Delbello, showed the place and told the story of those household goods. The minister also left a long message in the book of memories, at the exit of Magazzino 26. (ANSA).

