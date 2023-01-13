«The protection of women is an issue that is close to my heart and I will take action in a firm and decisive manner. The Observatory plays an important role, in a few days I will meet those in charge and I am available to work with them. Having made the appropriate assessments on the legal framework, I am available to evaluate the possibility of excluding companies that have detected cases of this type, for example, from the ministry’s commission system”. Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said it during a hearing in the Chamber answering a question from Elisabetta Piccolotti of the Italian Left on the measures that the government intends to take in light of the Italian #Metoo.

On Superintendencies

The minister then also spoke of Superintendencies: “It is my intention to carry out an organic reform of the superintendents: a lack of homogeneity in the decisions is not acceptable, so that if an eighteenth-century building falls within a province it has treatment and if it falls within a other province has different treatment. We need to go to a reform ».

The attack on Franceschini

On the precariousness of workers in the cultural sector, however, he said: «We have had a regression of the social system, compared to the conquests made in favor of the protection of workers in the seventies and eighties: we have gone backwards. But who established the precariousness in this field of work? There has been someone who has been at Mic for seven years and it’s not me…». The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, in his reply during the hearing before the Culture commissions of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, makes an implicit but very clear reference to his predecessor in the ministry, Dario Franceschini. Sangiuliano says he «agrees to intervene to get out of the precarious situation and give stability and certainty to the workers. But let us ask ourselves, with intellectual honesty: who determined this system, who also culturally generated the precariousness of cultural work in our country? I have always adhered to a social vision of work and a matrix and direction of this type does not belong to me. We will intervene, even with competitions. But a decade of precariousness cannot be dismantled in two and a half months: it will take time, we hope to do it quickly by collaborating all together».