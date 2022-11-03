“I wrote an extremely polite letter in which I first asked him if it was true. Assuming it is true, I have expressed my perplexity, my amazement because I imagine the disappointment of all those people who may have booked a weekend in Florence and then found the museum closed on Monday ».

Thus Gennaro Sangliuliano, Minister of Culture, this morning on Rai Radio1 on Gr1 at 8.00 am speaking of the letter sent to the director Schmidt following the closure of the Uffizi in the Ponte di Ognissanti. And on the reply from the director of the Museum, in which he raises the issue of the shortage of personnel, the minister replied: «First of all, the closure is not attributable to the real, substantial problems on which I am ready to work, of the lack of personnel. But it is not that we can ascribe the closing on Monday to this more general problem ». Finally, on the immense Italian cultural heritage, he said: «This heritage can become an additional factor to our GDP».

In reality, the Uffizi have been very bad. Because anyone who knows Eike Schmidt well knows that if it were up to him – a tireless worker in love with art – he would keep the museum open even at night. And in his reply to the rather severe criticism received by the new minister, he made it clear: “I agree with you, but there is a serious lack of personnel.” So much so that three days earlier Schmidt, like other director, had received a circular letter from the MiC in which he was warmly invited, where possible, to keep the museums open also on Mondays destined for weekly closure. And in three days it was certainly not possible – they say at the Uffizi – to organize for an extraordinary opening.

To reiterate this difficulty, the unions: «It is difficult to make everyone understand the problem of personnel at the Uffizi – they say from the CGIL cultural heritage – The director tried to look for personnel, but he clashed with the real scarcity of the numbers. It is a delicate matter and not easy to understand because the staff available is much inferior to the organic plant and then we must guarantee rest for everyone. Normally we use Ales and the concessionaire’s staff, but if the minimum numbers of state officials who are responsible for safety are lacking, we understand that the staff is inadequate ».

According to the minister Sangiuliano, however, it is not a question of a lack of personnel. And, in all likelihood, the debate will not end there.