Listen to the audio version of the article

“Culture is also working today, December 26th and I think it is due”. This was stated by the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano on a visit to the Colosseum, on the occasion of the extraordinary openings of state museums and places of culture on these holidays. “We can also increase our GDP by using our assets efficiently, increasing services and presenting to the world this amazing showcase that we can offer” underlines the minister. However, “those who work must be respected and adequately paid. We absolutely have to grow services and an entire system – explains Sangiuliano – that revolves around our museum sites, there is a lot of work to be done on this. We will do it slowly, these openings are building blocks in the renewal and strengthening of Italian culture”.

Sangiuliano: “Culture must become the driving force of the economy”

Culture does not go on vacation

On 26 December, 1 and 2 January citizens and tourists will be able to visit the state museums and archaeological parks which will remain open on an extraordinary basis for the holidays. Furthermore, on New Year’s Day, #domenicalmuseo will return, the initiative of the Ministry of Culture which allows free admission, every first Sunday of the month, to state museums and archaeological parks.

During 2022 accesses at an altitude of 1,879,597

The visits will take place during the usual opening hours, by reservation where required. During 2022, there were 1,879,597 registered accesses. «On traditional days of rest for places of culture, the ministry offers everyone the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the Italian artistic heritage. I thank the MiC staff involved in guaranteeing these extraordinary openings, in particular for the first Sunday of January, New Year’s Day, when museums and archaeological parks can be visited free of charge”, declares the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano.

In the capital it is festive with “Christmas in the museums”

With the holidays approaching, the traditional appointment of Christmas in the Museums also returns, the cultural offer in the Museum System of Rome Capital which, from 23 December 2022 to 8 January 2023, welcomes visitors of all ages, with a rich program of exhibitions, events and educational activities promoted by Roma Culture, Capitoline Superintendency for Cultural Heritage with the organization of Zètema Progetto Cultura. During the festive period it will be possible to get to know and rediscover the heritage of the permanent collections, enriched by the wonders of the temporary exhibitions hosted, both in the main paid museums (Capitoline Museums, Centrale Montemartini, Ara Pacis Museum, Trajan’s Markets – Museum of the Imperial Forums , Museum of Rome in Palazzo Braschi, Museums of Villa Torlonia, Museum of Rome in Trastevere, Gallery of Modern Art, Civic Museum of Zoology) and in small museums with free admission (Giovanni Barracco Museum of Ancient Sculpture, Carlo Bilotti Museum – Orangery of Villa Borghese, Museum of the Walls, Napoleonic Museum, Pietro Canonica Museum in Villa Borghese, Museum of the Roman Republic and Garibaldi’s Memory, Casal de’ Pazzi Museum, Villa of Massenzio).

In Verona free guided tours of the civic museums

Plan a series of free guided tours of the Verona civic museums until Epiphany. Different opportunities to admire and learn about the rich artistic heritage currently on display in the Archaeological, Natural History, Frescoes, Castelvecchio and Modern Art Gallery museums. Participation is free, with only the payment of the entrance to the museums. All the museums, in addition to the usual opening hours, will also have extraordinary openings on 26 December, 2 and 6 January.

For visits to Juliet’s House, admission until 8 January 2023 from the Teatro Nuovo in Piazzetta Navona.

The tours will all take place starting at 11.30 with this calendar:

Saturday 31 December at the Archaeological Museum at the Roman Theater.

Monday 26 December and 2 January at the Museum of Natural History.

Tuesday 27 December and 3 January at the ‘GB Cavalcaselle’ Museum of Frescoes at Juliet’s Tomb.

Wednesday 28 December and 4 January at the Achille Forti Modern Art Gallery at the Palazzo della Ragione.

Thursday 29 December and 5 January at the Maffeiano Lapidary Museum.

Friday 30 December and 6 January at the Castelvecchio Museum.

The complete calendar of appointments, with events also scheduled for the first week of January 2023, can be consulted on the Civic Museums website.