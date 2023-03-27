During the afternoon of Sunday, March 26, the Chief of Staff of Bogotá, Antonio Sanguino, announced that he will file legal actions against the businessman who accused him of demanding money in exchange for the delivery of contracts from the Special Administrative Unit of Public Services -Uaesp —.

Specifically, Sergio Vanegas declared before the Attorney General’s Office that the official offered him bribes for the delivery of a contract and assured that said offer would be part of another “hiring carousel” in the country’s capital. In response, the former senator said that he will file a complaint against Vanegas. By the way, he described as “false and slanderous” his remarks.

“I don’t know for what dark purpose he now makes reckless and insulting statements that affect my reputation and my good name,” said Sanguino. In this sense, he announced that on Monday, March 27, he will file a criminal complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of procedural fraud, falsehood, libel and slander. He even recalled that the businessman was the one who had “falsely and fancifully” claimed that nearly 300 disappeared people who participated in the 2021 national strike demonstrations had been burned in the district’s crematoriums.

“I trust that the courts will investigate and punish this new criminal act of the individual Vargas Herrera in an exemplary manner, which adds to the various judicial files to which this subject has been linked,” added the official from the Bogotá Mayor’s Office.

The story of Vanegas against Sanguino

In the official letter, dated January 202, the businessman stated that the city’s chief of staff is part of a network of corruption that is in charge of directing Uaesp contracts through bribes. In this regard, he said “I don’t know what position he holds, if he is a councilor or an official. All the contracts that the Uaesp makes are directed by him: Doña Juana dump, public lighting, district cemeteries, ”he explained.

By the way, he specified that he has the necessary documentation to support his assertions, such as contract 415 of 2021, bank certificates and documentation corresponding to the creation of subaccounts for the diversion of resources corresponding to said contract. Similarly, he said that he had contributed to the assignment of the contract, which was delivered to Luz Amanda Camacho, director of that entity.

“Those 1,050 million were demanded by Amanda Camacho, director of Uaesp, in meetings held by the two emissaries. We called them work tables. The emissaries were Marcel, who worked as a legal adviser for Uaesp, and Dr. Quintana,” the businessman Vanegas told the Prosecutor’s Office.

The document stated that this money was delivered to the official in a suitcase. On May 19, 2021, Camacho arrived at the Tequendama hotel, since the contract had a start date of July 1 of that year; “Therefore, the money had to be delivered for the start of the contract, so that they would let us sign the start act,” he added.

The Prosecutor’s Office even approached him about an alleged additional payment of 450 million pesos for the director of Uesp to distribute to the workers who were part of his work team. Regarding this, she said that this amount was actually given in cash “to Mr. Marcel” at the Café Vienés, inside the Tequendama. “We met there because of the proximity that Mr. Marcel had between his place of residence and the hotel. That money was $250 million for the head of legal and $200 for Marcel,” he added.

Regarding how he got the money, the businessman said that he had canceled a bank account of 70 million pesos, borrowed money from a sister and other individuals, and sold a gray Audi reference A4 vehicle. with Infobae

