Sania Mirza’s retirement party, Shoaib Malik’s non-participation

New Delhi (Amit News) The absence of husband Shoaib Malik in former tennis star Sania Mirza’s retirement party surprised everyone.

Sania Mirza, who announced her retirement from tennis, participated in her last Grand Slam Australian Open last month.

According to media reports, a grand farewell party was organized for Sania in India

In this event, Sania participated with her son Izhan Mirza Malik, in addition to showbiz and sports personalities, Sania’s close relatives also participated in the event. Can’t live without.

A user reacted to Sania’s farewell photos and asked, “Where is Shoaib Malik?” In response to which the Indian user said that Pati Dev is in Pakistan.

A user named Nimra Ahmed wrote that Shoaib Malik is busy in PSL matches.

A user named Tahrima shared a sad emoji and wrote that why Shoaib Malik did not participate?

It should be noted that Shoaib Malik is representing Karachi Kings in PSL 8

