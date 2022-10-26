Sanitation Workers’ Day | Build more than 3,780 rest points and improve treatment… Jiangsu takes multiple measures to protect the rights and interests of sanitation workers

Junction News Today (October 26) is Sanitation Workers’ Day. Many places in Jiangsu have carried out caring activities to pay tribute to the “urban beauticians” who work hard to protect the environment in the severe cold in winter and the scorching summer in summer. The reporter of Xinhua Daily·Intersection point learned from the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-rural Development that Jiangsu attaches great importance to the protection of the rights and interests of sanitation workers.

The reporter learned that in order to further improve the working environment of sanitation workers, Jiangsu has incorporated the construction of rest places for sanitation workers into the provincial special plan for environmental sanitation, and guided local governments in combination with the construction and renovation of sanitation transfer stations and other facilities, and continued to promote the supporting construction of rest places for sanitation workers. Statistics from the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-rural Development show that at present, more than 3,780 resting points for sanitation workers have been built in the province, and more than 6,300 units have set up love rest points (post stations), and a 15-minute walk for sanitation workers has initially established a rest point system. During the continuous high temperature this year, various places have opened rest places in time, which has effectively guaranteed the health of sanitation workers.

From the old-fashioned Dongfeng 140 type sprinkler and dry-swept air suction road sweeper, to the current high-pressure cleaning vehicles, sweeping vehicles, dust suppression vehicles, snow plows, snow rollers… The mechanized equipment for sanitation operations is becoming more and more abundant . According to statistics, since the “13th Five-Year Plan”, the province has invested more than 10 billion yuan in total, purchasing 1,440 road sweepers, 4,500 sprinklers, and 3,950 sweepers, and the province’s urban road mechanized cleaning rate has increased from 68.2%. to nearly 93%, with an average annual growth rate of 5%. In addition, the promotion and use of small sanitation operation vehicles in back streets and alleys has been actively promoted, which has effectively reduced the labor intensity of sanitation workers.

The pay of sanitation workers is also improving. It is reported that the monthly wages of front-line sanitation workers in Suqian and Changzhou reach 160% and 120% of the local minimum wage respectively. On the basis of full payment of basic wages, various localities have also adopted methods such as payment of condolences, high temperature subsidies, and 13-month wages to increase the income of sanitation workers and expand the connotation of welfare.

Sanitation and cleaning operations come and go in the wind and rain, which has certain safety risks. In recent years, Jiangsu has carried out special rectification of safety production in the sanitation industry, organized a comprehensive inspection of sanitation facilities, vehicles, equipment, etc., timely rectified potential safety hazards, and established a prevention and control mechanism for safety risk points in the sanitation industry and a safety warning marking system. To “escort” the health and safety of sanitation workers, all localities have further improved their ability to resist risks. The province’s commercial accident insurance premium is about 450 yuan/person, and the insured amount of accident insurance is 400,000 yuan/person. Changzhou, Lianyungang, Zhenjiang and other cities are actively carrying out pilot projects of public rental housing security for sanitation workers, lowering the entry threshold for front-line sanitation workers, subsidizing rental costs, and making arrangements for sanitation workers’ operating areas nearby. In Changzhou alone, more than 300 households of sanitation workers have lived in complete housing with complete facilities. Many cities have also set up care funds to provide assistance and condolences to the families of sanitation workers in difficulty to help them tide over the difficulties.

Xinhua Daily, Junction reporter Bai Xue