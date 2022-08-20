“Politically she is far from but but she was elected by the citizens, she is a beautiful woman, in her private life she has the right to have fun and go dancing which is not a crime”. Matteo Salvini sides with left-wing Finnish premier Sanna Marin, who has been criticized for appearing in a video at a party of friends as she goes wild dancing. “I express my solidarity because – explained Salvini – if the accusations are that outside working hours a person is with friends and has fun, then even in Finland they have time to waste”.

By Andrea Lattanzi





