The biopharmaceutical company Sanofi announced the appointment of Harold Gracia as the new Country Lead for the Copac region (Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Central America and the Caribbean), and who, since January 23, has exercised under this new role.

Gracia is a public accountant and specialist in Financial Management from the Central University; and has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Inalde Business School. His professional project began more than 25 years ago, leading various positions at Sanofi, including Chief Financial Officer (2007-2011), commercial director (2012), general manager of the Andean Region (2013-2017), general manager of Specialized Medicine in the Southern Cone (2017-2022) and his most recent position as general manager of Specialized Medicine in the Copac region (2022).

Throughout his career and experience at Sanofi, Harold has contributed to strengthening the company’s portfolio strategy, building an engaging organizational culture with developing talent, while ensuring business sustainability through profitable growth.

As the new Country Lead, Harold will focus on driving Sanofi’s business in the countries of the Copac region, promoting a positive internal culture, as well as diversity and inclusion at all levels of the Company. Likewise, he will continue to contribute to Sanofi’s sustainability in the medium and long term, with a business focused on the unmet medical needs of patients.

It is worth mentioning that, although Gracia will carry out her duties as Country Lead, she will also continue to lead the company’s High Specialty Medicine business, through which issues related to oncology, immunology, as well as rare diseases and the multiple sclerosis.