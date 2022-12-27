It will be a sentimental Sanremo 2023, where “love is the main theme in the competing songs”. Word of the artistic director Amadeus, guest on December 27 live on Rtl 102.5 and on Radio Zeta. On the Madame case, involved in the investigation into the fake Green passes, has rejected for now any removal from the Ariston stage. «There is an investigation underway, we will see what happens between now and February. At the moment, no action”.

Francesca Calearo, in art Madame

The courtship of Ferragni

Amadeus also confessed that he “courted” Chiara Ferragni for the festival “from the first year” of its artistic direction of the festival, in 2020.

«She is a great digital entrepreneur, has built something remarkable over the years. She was the first I thought of, but she didn’t know the festival before. She followed him and this year she responded enthusiastically to the proposal to do the co-host. He will be with us at the opening and closing of the festival. She is a very nice person and also a great worker: she is facing the commitment of Sanremo with a lot of method and seriousness. She is a professional and certain things don’t happen by chance,” said Amadeus referring to the success achieved by Ferragni.

Young people at the Ariston

Then he went back to underlining the decision to give even more space to very young artists this year (among other things, increasing you are the number of competitors of Sanremo Giovani taken to the race in February), «because I am the future of the festival». Eager to listen to the 28 songs chosen for the festival (in “mid-January” the advance listening for journalists and critics), Amadeus said he had listened to about 500 songs for the Big section and about 1200 for the Young ones.

«From 500 I then went down to a shortlist of 50 that I listened to endlessly on headphones, until I chose 22. To which were then added the 6 young people. I don’t pay attention to musical genre, gender, age, fame of the artist. When I listen to a song I just think about how long it can be heard on the radio,” said the artistic director and host.

The Madame case

Who then also tackled the ‘Madame case’, effectively closing it: «At this moment giving a judgment with panettone in your mouth on something so serious seems to me not very serious. There is an investigation, until one is found guilty in my view one is innocent. And so we wait. To date, Madame is in the race. Let’s see what happens from here to the festival but I naturally hope that everything will be resolved, that everything will go well. it would be a real shame for the public not to hear Madame’s song.’

Since it is unlikely that the ongoing investigation will lead to a sentence by February, it is presumable that there will be no risk of having to make decisions about Madame’s attendance from here to the festival.

Free looks

Finally, Amadeus ensured a Sanremo full of freedom, from autotune to the look of the artists: “The autotune can be used like any other musical instrument,” he said in response to questions about the critical comments that have accompanied him in the past on the ‘own use by Madame.

As for the staging of songs: «Each artist – he said – is free to interpret the piece as he sees fit. Also from the point of view of the look. We are in 2023 and this type of freedom cannot be limited ». And this is also good news for the artists who will try (even with stage costumes but not only) to get bonuses to the Fanta Sanremothe fantasy game that just today opened registrations, reaching over 80,000 registrations in just a few hours.