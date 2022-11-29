Two days after the announcement with which the director of the Christian Song Festival of Sanremo let it be known that Vladimir Luxuria, having rediscovered his faith thanks to Don Gallo, would participate in the second edition of this singing event, a complaint arrives from the diocese of Sanremo Ventimiglia distance.

Nothing unexpected given that Bishop Antonio Suetta has been known for years for his fundamentalist positions and lack of affinity with the message of Pope Francis on the subject of church innovation.

The decision not to link the name of the diocese to that of the Festival seems to be linked to the presence of the former parliamentarian who is a champion of LGBTQ rights.

Indeed, in February, Suetta had attended the press conference to present the Christian Song festival together with her artistic director Fabrizio Venturi.

But today he let it be known, through a statement that: “The 16th edition of” was held in Sanremo between 11 and 13 November 2022Jubilmusic – International Festival of Christian Music”, the highly appreciated initiative of the Diocese of Ventimiglia – San Remo, which has received the patronage of the Municipality of Sanremo and the Teatro dell’Opera del Casinò. Starting from the vocation of Sanremo as a City of Music, Bishop Antonio Suetta strongly desired and supported the direct commitment of the Diocese in the sector of Christian music, «to propose the integral Christian message through music and the performing arts, languages ​​that are essential today for any pastoral action, especially when one intends to dialogue with the younger generations». Jubilmusic therefore it is today the only official initiative of the Diocese of Ventimiglia – San Remo in the Christian music sector, which, starting from the event that has just ended, is already looking towards the 2023 edition, which will be held in November next year.

It goes without saying that the Diocese has not granted and cannot grant direct or indirect patronage or any form of support to other Christian music initiatives or Christian music other than Jubilmusicwhether they were organized in Sanremo in 2023 or in the years to come.

Such possible initiatives would therefore not have an ecclesial character, without any recognition, connection or support from the Diocese of Ventimiglia – San Remo or from other realities connected to it nor any inclusion in the pastoral paths of the local Church “.

Vladimir Luxuria’s answer

“I was criticized by my community for this participation. disagreement. Between now and February there will be time to reflect and, I hope, to decide to meet. The doors of the church must be open to welcome people and not to kick them. I don’t go there to engage in LGBTQ militancy but to talk about my faith. That will be my only provocation.”