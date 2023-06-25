Santa Ana elects the Queen of the Julia Festivities 2023

The mayor’s office of Santa Ana, headed by its mayor Gustavo Acevedo, held the coronation event for the Queen of the Julia Festivities 2023, in the Coliseum of the Livestock Fair.

«I feel very happy about this activity. This is the beginning of the activities that are coming for July, this year will be different and very safe in everything that has been planned together with my Municipal Council”, expressed Gustavo Acevedo.

The event was attended by municipal authorities and the Santaneca population, who enjoyed a show with strict security and order measures.

Raquel Menjivar, Miss Tourism Santa Ana, also attended the event and during the activity, different national artistic interpretations were developed.

At the close of the activity, Yarelis Linares was crowned the Queen of the Julian Festivities 2023.

