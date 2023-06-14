Home » Santa Ana families will benefit thanks to the recovery of a soccer field
Jun 14, 2023

More than 200 families residing in Santa Ana will benefit thanks to the recovery and maintenance work on the soccer field in Colonia La Dalia, in Barrio San Juan, Santa Ana.

“Our municipal teams carry out soil compaction and leveling work on the soccer field in Colonia La Dalia, in the San Juan neighborhood. Cleaning work is also carried out in the drainage ditches, to prevent future flooding during the rainy season,” explained the mayor of the municipality, Gustavo Acevedo.

These works are part of the Ruta Abriendo Caminos project, implemented since January of this year. Through this, different works are carried out for the benefit of the development of the inhabitants of the area.



