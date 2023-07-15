Home » Santa Ana inaugurates the Campo de la Feria 2023
News

Santa Ana inaugurates the Campo de la Feria 2023

by admin
Santa Ana inaugurates the Campo de la Feria 2023

Nationals

Jul 15, 2023, 11:37 am

Yesterday, the mayor of Santa Ana, Gustavo Acevedo, inaugurated the Campo de la Feria 2023, located at kilometer 67 1/2 of the highway that leads from Santa Ana to Metapán, in the sector known as Carcagua.

“I had the honor of inaugurating the Campo de la Feria in the company of the Deputies of the Legislative Assembly, where the people of Santa Ana were able to enjoy fireworks and two hours of free mechanical fireworks,” said Acevedo.

During the event, the burning of gunpowder was carried out and two free hours in different mechanical games aimed at the residents, which marked the beginning of this important inauguration, which filled the Santanecas families with joy and enthusiasm.

Next PostEl Salvador launches new direct air route between San Salvador and Las Vegas

See also  Our province accelerates the promotion of agricultural mechanization production_Shaanxi Provincial People's Government

You may also like

Petro travels to Belgium for an important summit...

Themed Education Reading Classes in Inner Mongolia Empower...

Management change at Sanacorp | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Bitcoin rises 104% of its value in the...

Understanding the Basics of Powerball: How to Play...

Test match: Borussia Mönchengladbach with a draw in...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized

Junior and DIM disappoint at the start of...

Alipay Launches 9 Limited Edition Custom Skins for...

Hollywood Vampires in Stuttgart: Triumph of the Survivors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy