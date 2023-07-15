Santa Ana inaugurates the Campo de la Feria 2023

Nationals

Jul 15, 2023, 11:37 am

Yesterday, the mayor of Santa Ana, Gustavo Acevedo, inaugurated the Campo de la Feria 2023, located at kilometer 67 1/2 of the highway that leads from Santa Ana to Metapán, in the sector known as Carcagua.

“I had the honor of inaugurating the Campo de la Feria in the company of the Deputies of the Legislative Assembly, where the people of Santa Ana were able to enjoy fireworks and two hours of free mechanical fireworks,” said Acevedo.

During the event, the burning of gunpowder was carried out and two free hours in different mechanical games aimed at the residents, which marked the beginning of this important inauguration, which filled the Santanecas families with joy and enthusiasm.

Tonight, I had the honor of inaugurating the Campo de la Feria in the company of the Deputies of the Legislative Assembly, where the people of Santa Ana were able to enjoy fireworks and two hours of free fireworks.#FiestasJulias2023 pic.twitter.com/b1qEGIvFcR – Gustavo Acevedo (@AcevedoGustavo_) July 15, 2023

Next PostEl Salvador launches new direct air route between San Salvador and Las Vegas

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

