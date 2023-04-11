Home News Santa Ana Mayor’s Office continues plan for the recovery of streets
Santa Ana Mayor's Office continues plan for the recovery of streets

Santa Ana Mayor's Office continues plan for the recovery of streets

Within the framework of the “Plan Santa Ana Without Potholes”, Mayor Gustavo Acevedo confirmed the intervention in the San Lorenzo neighborhood; plus seven paths located in Residenciales “El Molino”.

With the improvement of the streets and avenues of the San Lorenzo neighborhood, it seeks to offer alternate routes to motorists to relieve congestion in the area during hours of greatest vehicular traffic in the city.

Through the “Plan Santa Ana Sin Potholes” a boost is given to the development of the Santanecas communities and improves the quality of life of its inhabitants in places that in previous administrations were forgotten for more than 30 years.

