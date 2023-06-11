Santa Ana receives torch for the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games

This afternoon, the mayor of Santa Ana, Gustavo Acevedo, together with outstanding students and athletes from the municipality, received the torch for the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, which are being held for the third time in the country.

“This day, together with outstanding students and athletes from our municipality, we received the torch for the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, which are taking place for the third time in El Salvador,” said Acevedo.

Likewise, the Santaneco mayor assured that: “Thanks to the changes implemented by our President Nayib Bukele, our young people are inheriting a country with more opportunities and with policies in favor of sports.”

During the event, those present enjoyed different artistic numbers by educational institutions of Ciudad Morena. It should be noted that, tomorrow, the Olympic torch will visit the municipality of Coatepeque.