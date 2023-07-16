Santa Ana triumphs and joins Cabañas in the final – Diario La Página

After equalizing without goals in regular time, a 4-3 victory over Santa Tecla achieved from the penalty spot, allows Santa Ana Municipal to seek revalidation of the title in the Tigo Sports Cup.

The pumas will face on Tuesday, in the first of two games, Cabañas, who secured their place in the final on Thursday by beating San Salvador on penalties, after drawing 1-1 in 90 minutes.

The Tecleños took the initiative and turned to the ground defended by the Santanecos, who bet on quick attacks in search of the team’s goalscorer, Raúl Peñaranda.

Santa Tecla dedicated himself to controlling the actions in the midfield and as the first half progressed, he compacted his ranks to prevent his rival from moving the ball easily.

The visitors’ attack focused on the search for Jefferson Viveros, who in the first 45 minutes did not find the necessary spaces to clearly reach the goal defended by Matías Cola.

In the plugin, the actions were more even, with both teams determined to look for the advantage goal. The Santanecos once again resorted to quick attacks to bring danger, while the Tekeños kept Viveros in the lead.

At minute 64, a defensive error forced goalkeeper Luis Carranza to bring down Peñaranda in the area, for which the center-back sanctioned a penalty that was taken by the Colombian, but the goalkeeper waited for the shot and in two halves moved the ball away, that revitalized the spirits of the tekeños.

Santa Tecla advanced ranks, which favored the Santanecos, who had more space to go on the attack, but found an inspired goalkeeper Carranza, who kept his goal to zero, which led to kicks from the penalty spot, in those who the santanecos rose with the victory.