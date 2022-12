The traditional Vespa ride of the Santa Clauses was renewed on Sunday morning in Udine. An event organized by the Vespa Club Udine to enliven the streets of the city and the suburbs, and convey a little Christmas spirit. About fifty Santa Clauses took part in the vespa parade. The wasps crossed Rizzi, Colugna, Feletto, Paderno, Chiavris to arrive at the grand finale through the streets of the historic center of Udine.

04:25