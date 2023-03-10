After beating Águilas Doradas, Independiente Santa Fe got a place in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, for which they will have a gift for some fans.

By: Hernán Galindo M.

The ‘Cardinals’ still do not know their rivals in the group stage

‘The other half of glory’ is a title that the ‘cardinals’ fans remember very fondly, since it was the first international championship won by the ‘lion’.

For this reason, the fans saw it as an obligation to continue in said competition, something that happened thanks to the goals of Dairon Mosquera and Wilfrido de la Rosa.

To celebrate their qualification to the next instance of the Copa Sudamericana, Santa Fe will give a gift ticket for the first group stage match.

A gift with conditions

Through the social networks of the ‘albirrojo’ club, the news was reported that excited a sector of the partial Santafereña.

However, the gift ticket will be exclusively for the fans who subscribed for this semester, but why?

To answer this, we have to go back to December 2022 when the ‘first champion’ had his subscription plan for sale. Santa Fe wanted to encourage the purchase of the product by giving away the South American preliminary phase game, but Conmebol decided to hold a single match for the match, which made it lose said benefit.

Immediately, the season-ticket fans ‘screamed to heaven’ because, according to them, they would not be given the game against Águilas Doradas as a gift. However, the club communicated the following:

“Fulfilling what was promised and announced in December (2022) during the sale of the 2023-I subscription plan, the first match of the Conmebol Sudamericana Group Phase will correspond to the game that was included in the plan and that circumstances beyond the control of the club could not be fulfilled in Phase I”.

Finally, the rivals that Santa Fe will face in the group stage will be defined next Wednesday, March 22.