The Colombian Independiente Santa Fe won 2-1 in his visit this Wednesday to Águilas Doradas and qualified for the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2023.

The 2015 tournament champion is looking forward to a new campaign of glory thanks to goals from Dairon Mosquera (45+3 minutes) and Wilfrido De La Rosa (83).

Jean Pineda had put temporary equality for the locals (65), who showed good play during the only game of the first phase series between Colombian teams, but they were not forceful.

The groups of the second most important club tournament on the continent will be drawn on March 27.

A revelation in the local league, the so-called Youth Team from Antioquia (northwest) dominated the ball during the first half at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellín. However, the Bogota Leon brought more danger to José Contreras’ goal.

First it was the attacker Wilson Morelo, who at minute 38 headed for the goal after an error at the start of Águilas and shot wide before the goalkeeper left.

Better aim was the defender Dairon Mosquera, who rose above his marker to score with a header on the stroke of half-time, thanks to a precise cross from the Argentine Fabián Sambueza from the corner.

In the Santa Fe complement he withdrew into his field and began to suffer.

After the hour of play, Águilas’ right-back, Mateo Puerta, went on the attack and placed a precise cross that defender Jean Pineda sent to the end of the goal with a right foot, after controlling the ball and turning around in the face of the passivity of Cardinal defense.

Emboldened by the tie, the Antioqueños continued to charge against José Silva’s goal.

But, as in the first part, the Lion took a claw out of nowhere.

With ten minutes to go, the admitted Wilfrido De La Rosa won a ball in the rival area through luck and willpower. Alone against Contreras, De La Rosa defined the cross to end the series and take the first step towards a second continental conquest for Santa Fe.