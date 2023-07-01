Santa Fe, champion for the third time of women’s soccer

For the third time, Santa Fe was crowned champion of Colombian women’s soccer by winning 2-0 in the first leg and tying América de Cali goalless in the second leg. Thus becoming the team with the most victories in the history of the League in this category.

The ‘cardinal’ team arrived with an advantage at Pascual Guerrero from Cali after Karla Viancha and María Camila Reyes will score two goals at the El Campín Stadium in Bogotá. However, the ‘scarlets’ were not left behind and throughout the game they put pressure looking for the discount, but they failed to make any play, leaving the Bogota team with the title.

América started the meeting very well looking for all the discount options. Led by Catalina Usme, they tried everything, with shots from outside the area, from the corners, with the ball still and in motion. Several times the ‘lionesses’ were saved.

For its part, Santa Fe lost its star Viancha who left the field in tears due to an injury.

𝘊𝘰𝘯 𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘴 𝘭𝘢𝘴… 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗘𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗦 ⭐⭐⭐ And the third one arrived 🥺! pic.twitter.com/jdZQmRbzal – Female Santa Fe (@LeonasSantaFe) July 1, 2023

With this title, Santa Fe will play the women’s Copa Libertadores this year.

It should be remembered that this is the second time that both teams repeat the final, since in 2020 they faced each other and the Bogotanas were crowned champions.

This semester the Bogotá teams shone, because on June 24, Millonarios was champion by beating Nacional in the men’s category and now Santa Fe has established itself as the team with the most titles.

