After 18 years, the Colombian striker returns to his country’s league and will do so with a great team. The footballer went through leagues in Turkey, Mexico and more.

The ‘Cardenal’ team is putting together quite well for 2023 and with the help of Harold Rivera Roa, he hopes to fight again for a title at a local and international level.

After various speculations, this Sunday, January 15, Independiente Santa Fe formalized an agreement with Hugo Rodallega, a 37-year-old player who returned to the country after passing through various soccer clubs abroad.

“Independiente Santa Fe informs the media, journalists and fans that: we are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with striker Hugo Rodallega. Once the medical exams have been passed, the attacker who was part of the Colombian National Team and passed through English, Turkish, Brazilian and Mexican soccer, will be the new player of the first champion.”

Rodallega will be the eighth signing of the ‘Cardenal’ for the season; joins Julián Millán, Fabio Delgado, Alexis Castillo Manyoma, Fabián Sambueza, Iván Rojas, Christian Marrugo and Fabian Viáfara as the new faces of León.

The Colombian striker returns to Colombian soccer after 18 years of playing in leagues like England, Turkey, Mexico and Brazil. His last club in local soccer was Deportivo Cali, where he left in 2005.

His most recent season was important in terms of numbers. He scored 13 goals in 2022 with Bahía de Brasil, where he played more than 30 games, mostly as a starter.