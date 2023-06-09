Santa Fe fans attacked buses with Universitario supporters

Brave bars from Independiente Santa Fe attacked fans of the Lima University team who were mobilizing in buses, before the match for date 5 of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

Videos are circulating on various social networks showing how some sympathizers of the ‘red express’ throw artifacts indiscriminately.

On the other hand, there is another report that shows how the different buses were left after the strong attacks, it is even heard how some fans ask for help for the injured left by these acts of vandalism.

This is how one of the attacked buses was left pic.twitter.com/PLPfwIsrdK — Matías Burga (@MatiasBurga) June 9, 2023

On the other hand, the Peruvian club spoke about it and called on Conmebol, as well as the capital’s fans.

“We learned that fans of our club were intercepted and attacked by criminals disguised as fans, when they were being transported to the El Campín stadium,” the statement said.

“We are awaiting the state of health of the affected fans,” it reads.

According to sources, several of these sympathizers were transferred to the Children’s Hospital. His state of health is unknown.

On the other hand, the National Police confirmed that one of the aggressors has already been arrested and will be prosecuted, and will also be sanctioned with a 5-year ban on entering the stadium.